Australia’s central bank debated keeping interest rates constant. The arguments in favor of a 25 basis-point increase won out. There is uncertainty regarding the outlook for Australia’s inflation and labor market. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish as the Aussie weakens across the board. At its December policy meeting, Australia’s central bank debated keeping interest rates … Continued
The post AUD/USD Outlook: RBA’s Potential Pause Inviting Sellers appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Halts Upside as Dollar Recovers Ground - December 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Outlook: Poor US Data Points to Slowing Economy - December 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Outlook: RBA’s Potential Pause Inviting Sellers - December 20, 2022