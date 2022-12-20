Australia’s central bank debated keeping interest rates constant. The arguments in favor of a 25 basis-point increase won out. There is uncertainty regarding the outlook for Australia’s inflation and labor market. Today’s AUD/USD outlook is bearish as the Aussie weakens across the board. At its December policy meeting, Australia’s central bank debated keeping interest rates … Continued

