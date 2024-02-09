RBA governor Michele Bullock said there is still a chance the RBA will hike interest rates. Markets now place a 38% likelihood of an RBA hike in February. Expectations for a March Fed cut dropped to 16.5%. Friday’s AUD/USD price analysis revealed bullish momentum, marked by a resilient recovery following a significant dip in the…
