The RBA held rates but was less hawkish. RBA Governor Michelle Bullock failed to provide clear rate-cut guidance. The dollar was steady ahead of the FOMC meeting that might shape the Fed’s rate cut outlook. The AUD/USD price analysis indicates more downside potential as the pair declines following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting….

