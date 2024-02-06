The RBA followed the path of the Federal Reserve, pushing back on rate cut expectations. The RBA said it needed more convincing that inflation was falling. The Aussie strengthened due to a rally in Chinese equities. Tuesday’s AUD/USD price analysis showed a bullish recovery as investors absorbed hawkish signals from the RBA. Despite the central…

