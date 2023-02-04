Australian retail sales fell by the most in more than two years. January saw a strong acceleration in job creation in the United States. The US services industry’s activity experienced a significant resurgence in January. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the US dollar rises after the economy showed resilience amid rising interest rates. … Continued
