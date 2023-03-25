Markets are betting that the RBA’s 10-month tightening campaign is largely done. The Federal Reserve raised rates for the ninth time in a row. A decrease in US unemployment claims indicated the tight labor market. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as markets are not expecting another rate hike from the RBA. Ups and … Continued
