The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that speculative net positions on the Australian Dollar (AUD) have decreased even more, reaching -107.5K. This marks a significant drop from the previous indicator, which stood at -90.8K. The CFTC data, updated on 22 March 2024, indicates a bearish sentiment towards the AUD among speculators.The decline in speculative net positions suggests that traders are increasingly betting against the Australian Dollar, possibly due to concerns about the country's economic outlook or other global factors impacting the currency. This negative sentiment could lead to increased volatility in the AUD exchange rate in the near future as investors adjust their positions based on these indicators. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring further developments in the AUD speculative net positions to gauge market sentiment towards the currency.