According to the latest data released on 28 March 2024, Australia’s retail sales experienced a slowdown in growth during February 2024. The current indicator reported a growth rate of 0.3%, marking a decrease from the previous indicator of 1.1%. This change is measured on a month-over-month basis, indicating a notable decline in consumer spending from the previous month.The decrease in retail sales growth could be attributed to various factors such as changes in consumer sentiment, economic conditions, or even external factors like global trade tensions. Retail sales are an important indicator of consumer confidence and economic activity in a country, making this slowdown a point of concern for the Australian economy.As the data continues to be updated and analyzed, economists and policymakers will closely monitor the trend in retail sales to assess the overall health of the economy and make informed decisions regarding future economic policies and initiatives.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com