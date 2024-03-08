According to recent data released on March 8, 2024, Austria’s industrial production in January 2024 showed signs of improvement compared to the previous month. In December 2023, the industrial production indicator had fallen by 5.6%, but in January 2024, the indicator improved to a decline of -2.8%. This indicates a positive shift in the country’s industrial output.The comparison, done on a year-over-year basis, shows that despite the improvement from the previous month, Austria’s industrial production in January 2024 is still lower compared to the same month a year ago. However, the narrowing of the decline from the previous month suggests a potential recovery in the industrial sector. Analysts will be monitoring further data to assess the trajectory of Austria’s industrial production in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com