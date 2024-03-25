The latest data on building permits in the United States shows an increase, reaching 1.524 million units. This indicates a positive trend in the construction sector. The previous reading stood at 1.489 million units in February 2024. The updated information was released on 25th March 2024, showcasing a rise in building permits.The increase in building permits suggests higher construction activity, which can stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities. As the housing market plays a crucial role in the overall economy, this uptick in permits is a promising sign for the US economic outlook. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to gauge the sustainability of this growth trend in the construction industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com