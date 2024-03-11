The Conference Board Employment Trends Index for the United States took a drastic plunge in February 2024, hitting a low of 0 after registering at 113.18 in January 2024. This significant drop suggests a major slowdown in the country’s employment trends. The data, last updated on March 11, 2024, indicates a concerning shift in the job market landscape. Economists and policymakers are likely to closely monitor this development to assess the potential impacts on the overall economy and labor market in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on how this unexpected turn may influence the financial markets and economic forecasts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com