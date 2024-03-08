In economic news from Chile, the country’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a slight decrease, reaching 0.6% in the latest month-over-month comparison. This comes after the previous indicator had posted a rate of 0.7%. The data, last updated on March 8, 2024, indicates a subtle shift in consumer prices in the country. The Core CPI measures the changes in the price of goods and services, excluding food and energy, providing a key insight into underlying inflation trends. With this latest development, economists and investors will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the overall inflationary pressure in Chile’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com