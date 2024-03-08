ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Bermuda) LTD., a semiconductor assembly and outsourcing service provider, reported a revenue surge in February.The company’s revenue for February stood at NT$1.777 billion, approximately $56.2 million, marking a significant increase from NT$1.437 billion, or $45.5 million, earned during the same month of the previous year.In January, ChipMOS reported revenue of NT$1.708 billion or roughly $54 million. The company attributes their continued financial benefits to advancements in the memory segment industry-wide, which have led to inventory stabilization and demand recovery. This increase outweighs the negatives of fewer working days due to annual Lunar New Year holiday closures and the ongoing impact of customer inventory rebalancing in the majority of end markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com