SSR Mining Inc. has announced a significant reshuffle of its executive leadership team. Michael Sparks, the current Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, will now serve as the Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Alison White. Edward Farid, presently the Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer, will step into the role of Chief Strategy Officer.Joanne Thomopoulos, who currently serves as Vice President of Human Resources, will be elevated to the position of Executive Vice President, Human Resources. These changes are effective immediately.In his new role, Sparks will oversee finance, enterprise risk, and information technology, drawing on his vast experience in public company reporting, compliance, business integration, entity formation, and tax structuring. Thomopoulos's responsibilities will include human resources, communications, and administration functions.Other executives such as Bill MacNevin and John Ebbett will retain their roles as Executive Vice President, Operations and Sustainability, and Executive Vice President, Growth and Innovation, respectively.