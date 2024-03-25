Elbit Systems Ltd., a leading Israeli military technology company and defense contractor, recently reported receiving a contract estimated to be valued around $300 million. This contract, granted by an as-yet-undisclosed international client, involves providing comprehensive defense solutions.The agreement spans a decade, establishing a long-term professional relationship between Elbit Systems and their new client. Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, has interpreted this contract as a confirmation of their prestigious status as a global authority in defense technology, and proof of their capability to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern warfare needs.Notably, Elbit Systems sealed a lucrative contract valued at approximately $600 million in late February. Hanwha Defense Australia is the client in question, and the contract pertains to the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project.Moreover, Elbit Systems previously declared another contract, also approximately worth $300 million, to provide a European client with weapon, reconnaissance, driving, and situational awareness systems. The contract involved a large-scale operation – supplying this technology for around 230 armored vehicles.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com