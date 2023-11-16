The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the median line. A new higher high activates further growth. The US data should bring life to the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD price has shown continued growth following the release of US inflation data, reaching the 1.0887 level. Presently, it has experienced a slight retreat…

