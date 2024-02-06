A new lower low in EUR/USD price could activate more declines. False breakdowns could signal a new leg higher. 07 psychological level stands as a potential target. The EUR/USD price slumped after the US Non-Farm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate, and Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment came in better than expected on Friday. –Are you…
