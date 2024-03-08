The economic data from Eurostat confirms that there was no remarkable change in the euro area’s economy during the fourth quarter. This aligns with initial narratives. It is marked that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) didn’t show any progression, remaining at a standstill from one quarter to the next. This follows a minimal decline of 0.1% in the third quarter. The stasis of the fourth quarter is perfectly aligned with the estimates initially published on February 14.On an annual basis, the economy demonstrated a slight growth of 0.1%, replicating the growth pace witnessed in the previous period. From a quarter ago, the number of employed individuals saw an increase by 0.3%, coming after a 0.2% rise in the third quarter. In comparison with the same period the previous year, employment saw a progress of 1.2%, slightly lower than a 1.4% increase experienced in the previous term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com