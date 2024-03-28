The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has decreased to $7.485 trillion as of March 28, 2024. This marks a reduction from the previous indicator, which was at $7.514 trillion. The updated data indicates a decrease in the balance sheet size, reflecting the Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to adjust its monetary policy and manage economic conditions in the United States. This development comes amidst the central bank’s focus on implementing measures to support the economy while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is a key indicator of its activities and plays a crucial role in influencing financial markets and overall economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com