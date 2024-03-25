The Finnish Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February 2024 has been released, showing a positive improvement compared to the previous month. The current indicator stood at -5.1%, an increase from the previous month’s figure of -5.4% in January 2024. This change marks a year-over-year comparison, indicating an upward trend in the Finnish economy.The data, updated on March 25, 2024, highlights the resilience and potential growth in Finland’s industrial sector. The Year-over-Year comparison provides a more comprehensive view of the economic progress, showing that despite challenges, the Finnish PPI is moving in a positive direction. As international markets continue to fluctuate, this improvement can be seen as a step towards greater stability and prosperity for the Finnish economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com