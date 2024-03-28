Fed’s Waller said the recent inflation readings support a delay in rate cuts. The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June has fallen to 60%. BoE’s Jonathan Haskel warned against expecting early rate cuts. The GBP/USD outlook is bearish as the dollar gains strength amidst fading expectations of a Fed rate cut. Moreover, market…
