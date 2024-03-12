British wages minus bonuses grew much slower than expected. Investors expect a bigger 74bps of cuts by the BoE this year. Investors are preparing to receive the US CPI report showing the state of consumer inflation. This Tuesday, the GBP/USD price analysis takes a bearish turn as soft UK labor market data fuels BoE rate…

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: BoE Cut Odds Rise After Weak UK Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story