According to information released by S&P Dow Jones Indices, Solventum Corp. (SOLV) will join the S&P 500, effectively commencing trading on Monday, April 1. This results in the removal of V.F. Corp. (VFC), which will join the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, April 3.V.F. will take the place of ModivCare Inc. (MODV) in the S&P SmallCap 600, beginning April 3. 3M Co. (MMM), a constituent of both S&P 500 and 100, is set to spin off Solventum in a deal set to finalize by April 1. Post spin-off, 3M will retain its position within the S&P 500 and S&P 100.V.F. does not fit the profile of a large-cap market segment, similarly, ModivCare fails to represent the small-cap market space.In another development, S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) will enter the S&P 500, again effective before trade opening on Tuesday, April 2. This decision will see Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) transition to the S&P MidCap 400 by Wednesday, April 3.Dentsply Sirona will then replace Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the S&P MidCap 400. Fox Factory Holding will substitute The E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, all to be effected before the commencement of trading on April 3.Another constituent of S&P 500 and 100, General Electric Corp. (GE), is planning to spin off GE Vernova, with the transaction expected to conclude by April 2. Consequently, General Electric will undergo a name change to GE Aerospace and will maintain its position in the S&P 500 and S&P 100.Dentsply Sirona, Fox Factory Holding, and E.W. Scripps representatives stated respectively, that they are not representative for the large-cap market space, mid-cap market space, and the small-cap market space.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com