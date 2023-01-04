The bias is bullish despite temporary drops. A new higher high activates further growth. The US data could bring sharp movements later today. The price of gold ended its short-term drop and is now trading at $1,847, far above yesterday’s low of $1,827. Gold developed a strong upward movement as the USD was in a … Continued
