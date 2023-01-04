Kuroda stated on Wednesday that the central bank would continue its loose monetary policy. Kuroda predicted that Japan’s economy would expand solidly and steadily in 2023. The yen climbed to a seven-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bearish as investors ignore Kuroda’s dovish remarks. Haruhiko Kuroda, BoJ governor, stated … Continued
