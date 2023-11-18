Gold price closed the week higher as the dollar struggled. The US inflation cooled down, putting pressure on the greenback. Technical correction may occur in gold amid profit taking. Gold weekly forecast is bullish as the price surged by 2.5% last week. The US Dollar weakened, and US Treasury bond yields declined. The upcoming week…

The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Buying Intensifies as Dollar Tumbles appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story