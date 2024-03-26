Google’s default Android messaging app, Google Messages, has debuted a new feature allowing for simpler attachment of multiple images in conversations. This enhancement, still being tested, was detected by an individual known as @AssembleDebug on X and later reported by Android Police.The latest beta version of Google Messages, 20240318 openbeta_dynamic, is equipped with a user interface update aimed at accelerating image sharing. This enhancement incorporates a shortcut within the attachment panel, permitting users to engage a full-scale camera interface without exiting the Messages app.The preview screen for newly-captured photos has undergone a reconfiguration. Now, the “Send” button is conveniently located in the bottom right corner, eliminating an extra step in the process of sending individual images. Additionally, a fresh “Add more” shortcut on the bottom left corner enables users to quickly reopen the attachment panel for further selections or to reuse the camera.Despite Google’s camera viewfinder update, users are required to reopen the bottom sheet each time they decide to take a photo using this method. This reduces the time-saving advantages of the in-app camera interface. It’s also worth noting that Google Messages’ most recent test version does not support message editing as concluded by @AssembleDebug’s discovery, which points out the absence of an “edit “button present in the established versions of Messages.As testing continues, Google may incorporate an editing button for photos on the new attachment page. However, the ‘Edit’ option typically found on the top right corner is currently unavailable, leaving users of the beta version without access to basic annotation tools during conversations.Considering the widespread beta testing, all users utilizing the stable channel are likely to gain access to the redefined user interface eventually. Of course, this might include the missing editing tools, but their availability will depend on the feedback received. This enhancement is currently restricted to beta users of Messages, but it’s expected to significantly streamline and improve the process of image sharing in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com