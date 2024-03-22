According to the latest data released on 22 March 2024, Greece’s current account has shown improvement in January 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The previous indicator for December 2023 had stopped at -2.248 billion, while the current indicator for January 2024 improved to -1.703 billion. This marks a positive shift in the country’s current account balance, indicating better economic performance.The year-over-year comparison reveals that Greece’s current account situation is progressing in the right direction. Despite challenges faced in the past, the recent data for January 2024 suggests an improvement in the country’s financial position. This uptick in the current account is a positive sign for Greece’s economy and could potentially contribute to overall economic stability in the region. Investors and financial analysts will be monitoring the situation closely to assess the long-term impact of these changes.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com