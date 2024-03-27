The latest data on heating oil stockpiles in the United States has shown a significant decrease, with the indicator reaching -0.609 million barrels. This negative trend indicates a reduction in the amount of heating oil in stock, potentially impacting future supply and pricing. The data was last updated on 27 March 2024, highlighting a recent development in the country’s energy reserves. Investors and analysts may monitor this information closely as fluctuations in oil stockpiles can have implications for the energy market and broader economy. With the previous indicator standing at 0.486 million barrels, the current decline underscores a shift in the supply dynamics of heating oil in the U.S. market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com