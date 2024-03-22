Indian shares are set for a mixed opening on Friday, as indications from a slightly higher GIFT Nifty conflict with a weakening in Asian markets. Despite a lack of new market-driving factors, trading is predicted to be particularly tactical, with investors possibly gathering profits from recent gains.Overnight, Wall Street made a strong close with its major averages reaching new record highs, even though they retracted from their highest points during the day. Specifically, the Dow recorded a gain of 0.7% closing at 39,781.37, the S&P 500 increased by 0.3% finishing at 5,241.53, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2% closing at 16,401.84.On Thursday, major European markets also closed on a high note, influenced by cautious signals from central banks. Whilst the Bank of England maintained its rates, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly reduced its interest rate by a quarter percentage point. As a result, the FTSE 100 increased by 1.88%, the DAX by 0.91%, and the CAC 40 rose by 0.22%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up almost 1%.On Thursday, investors particular optimism regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s gentle stance and a hint at potential rate cuts in 2024, led to a significant rise in Indian shares. Solid signals from the global financial markets, a declining dollar and dropping bond yields all contributed to this investor optimism, especially as the American Federal Reserve decided to maintain the interest rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting, whilst also maintaining its forecast of three rate cuts in 2024.Business activity growth in India, data shows, has expanded at the fastest rate in the past eight months, as of March, thereby enforcing India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy. Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex increased by 539.50 points or 0.75%, closing at 72,641.19, and the broader NSE Nifty index recorded an increase of 172.85 points or 0.79%, ending at 22,011.95.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com