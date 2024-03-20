Italian industrial production took a hit in January 2024, with the latest indicator showing a significant decline of 3.4% compared to the same period a year ago. This marks a stark decrease from the previous month of December 2023, where the indicator had dropped by 1.5%. The data, which was updated on 20 March 2024, paints a concerning picture of the state of Italy’s industrial sector.The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Italian industries, with the current figures reflecting a wider slowdown in production activities. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments as they work to address the underlying issues impacting the country’s industrial output. The decline in industrial production could have broader implications for Italy’s economy, signaling a need for targeted interventions to stimulate growth and resilience in the face of external pressures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com