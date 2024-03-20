According to the latest data released on 20 March 2024, corporate sector wages in Poland have seen a slight increase in February 2024 compared to the same period last year. The previous indicator for January 2024 had shown a 12.8% growth, which has now risen to 12.9% for February 2024.The Year-over-Year comparison indicates a positive trend in the corporate sector wages, showcasing a steady improvement in the country’s economic landscape. The slight uptick in wages reflects a positive outlook for the Polish economy and highlights potential growth opportunities for businesses and individuals alike. Stay tuned for more updates on Poland’s economic indicators as the year progresses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com