According to March survey results from the Italian statistical office, Istat, consumer confidence in Italy decreased for the first time in five months. The consumer sentiment index fell to 96.5 from February’s 97.0. Within the specific components of the survey, the personal climate index fell to 94.6 from 95.2, the current climate index dropped to 96.0 from 97.0, and the economic climate remained mostly unchanged at 101.9. However, the future climate index experienced a slight increase to 97.2 from 97.1.Furthermore, the composite business confidence index showed improvement in March, rising to 97.0 from 95.9 in February. Manufacturing sector sentiment reached a seven-month high of 88.6, up from 87.5. Confidence in the construction sector also grew, with the index increasing from 102.5 to 105.8. Market services and retail trade sectors similarly saw a bolstering of confidence.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com