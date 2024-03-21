The Ministry of Finance in Japan reported a merchandise trade deficit of 379.4 billion yen in February, outperforming predictions of a deficit of 810.2 billion yen and demonstrating a significant decrease from January’s shortfall of 1,758.3 billion yen.Year-on-year, exports saw a rise of 7.8%, surpassing the anticipated increase of 5.3% and showing improvement from the 11.9% gain of the previous month. Despite earlier expectations of a 2.2% growth, exports only increased by 0.5% year-on-year. This follows the adjusted 9.8% decline in exports from the month prior, which was initially reported as a 9.6% drop.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com