Final data from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry revealed that the country’s industrial production notably shrank in January, albeit less than originally projected. On a monthly basis, industrial production saw a 6.7% decline, contrasting with a 1.2% increase seen in December. The initial estimate marked the decrease at 7.5%.The data also showed that shipments had a considerable drop of 7.5% from the prior month, and inventories decreased by 1.7%. Concurrently, the inventory ratio observed a 2.6% growth. On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased by 1.5% in January, succeeding a 1.1% decrease the previous month. These figures align with the preliminary data published on February 28.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com