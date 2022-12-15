Japan’s tertiary activity rebounded in October, largely driven by real estate and living, and amusement-related services, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Thursday.?

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in September.

Among the individual components, the indexes for living and amusement-related services, real estate, information and communications, finance and insurance, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing increased in October.

In the meantime, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, transport and postal activities, medical healthcare and welfare, and retail trade declined.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity rose at a slower rate of 1.6 percent in October, following a 3.0 percent rise in September.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com