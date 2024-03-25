Japan’s Leading Index took a downturn in March 2024, dropping by -0.4% as reported on 25 March 2024. The previous indicator had shown growth, reaching 2.1% back in January 2024. The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a significant shift from the positive trend observed earlier in the year. This latest data indicates a potential slowdown in the Japanese economy, raising concerns about future economic performance in the region. Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming reports to assess the impact of this decline on various sectors and to predict the trajectory of Japan’s economic health in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates and insights on Japan’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com