In February 2024, Lithuania's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged at 0.7% compared to the same period last year. This data was revealed in the latest update on 8th March 2024. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services.The comparison of the CPI on a year-over-year basis showed that the current indicator of 0.7% was consistent with the previous month's figure of 0.7% in January 2024. This stability indicates that consumer prices in Lithuania have been holding steady, providing some relief in terms of inflationary pressures. This data suggests that the economy may be experiencing a period of price stability, which can have implications for monetary policy and consumer spending in the country.