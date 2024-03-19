Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a firm specializing in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatments, has announced the pricing for its increased public stock offering. The offering includes 750,000 shares priced at $260 each, along with pre-funded warrants for an additional 1,557,692 shares, each priced at $259.9999.The company plans to use the generated funds to support the U.S. launch of their product, Rezdiffra (Resmetirom), as well as other corporate endeavors. Following the initial offering announcement, the offering size has been increased by $100 million.Madrigal aims to close the offering around March 21, anticipating about $600 million in gross proceeds. The company has also given underwriters the option to purchase up to an extra 346,153 shares at the offering price within 30 days.The offering will be jointly managed by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, UBS Investment Bank, and Citizens JMP, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. serving as a co-manager.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com