Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has announced a cash tender offer on Tuesday, looking to acquire approximately $699.2 million of their 5.875% senior notes, which are currently set to mature in 2026. They aim to finance this through a section of the funds obtained from a private placement of senior notes due in 2032, amounting to $800 million.According to the offer’s terms, note holders can expect cash amounts of $1,000.75 for each $1,000 principal amount of the 2026 notes. Moreover, they will also receive the equivalent of any accrued and unpaid interest up until the settlement date, barring the settlement date itself. Settlement is predicted to fall on April 2, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com