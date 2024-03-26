Matador Resources Co., a business specializing in oil and gas, declared on Tuesday their intention to propose an $800 million issuance of senior unsecured notes, due in 2032, in a non-public sale.The company is set to employ the net earnings from the proposal to buy back any or all of the approximately $699.2 million total primary amount of its 5.875 percent senior notes, which are due in 2026. This buyback will be done through a cash tender offer and will also fund general corporate objectives.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com