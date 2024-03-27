The MI Leading Index in Australia has shown a positive growth, rising to 0.1% in March 2024. This increase indicates a potential upturn in the country’s economic performance in the near future. The data was recently updated on 26th March 2024, reflecting the most current statistics available.The MI Leading Index is a key indicator used to forecast changes in the Australian economy. This month-over-month comparison reveals a shift from the previous indicator, which had recorded a decline of -0.1%. The positive movement in the index is a positive sign for the economic outlook of Australia, suggesting a potential improvement in various sectors such as employment, consumer spending, and overall economic activity. Investors and analysts will likely monitor this trend closely to gauge the resilience and growth trajectory of the Australian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com