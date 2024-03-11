According to the latest data released on March 11, 2024, Mozambique’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 revealed a decrease of 4% compared to the same month a year ago. In January 2024, the CPI had recorded a rate of 4.19%. This Year-over-Year comparison indicates a slight easing in consumer prices in the country.The data shows that consumer prices in Mozambique have moderated slightly in February 2024, which could have implications for the country’s overall inflation rate and economic stability. It will be crucial to monitor how this trend develops in the coming months and its impact on the purchasing power of Mozambican citizens and the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com