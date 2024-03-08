Brazilian bank lending faced a continued decline in January 2024, with a significant decrease of -0.3% compared to the previous indicator of 1.4%. The data, updated on 8th March 2024, reveals a challenging scenario for the country’s financial sector. The comparison, reported on a month-over-month basis, indicates a concerning trend in borrowing activities within Brazil. This downturn in bank lending could have implications for the overall economy, signaling potential challenges for businesses and individuals seeking credit during this period. As the situation unfolds, analysts and policymakers will closely monitor this trend to assess its impact and consider necessary interventions to stimulate lending and economic growth in Brazil.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com