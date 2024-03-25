The latest data on the Dutch Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 has been released, showing a growth of 0.4%. This marks a slight increase from the previous quarter, which saw a growth of 0.3%. The comparison, done quarter-over-quarter, indicates a positive trend in the country’s economic performance.The information was updated on 25th March 2024, revealing the steady progress in the Dutch economy during the specified period. The growth in GDP reflects the resilience and stability of the Netherlands’ economy amidst global economic challenges. With this growth trajectory, the country remains on a path of economic recovery and expansion, offering optimism for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com