In February 2024, the M3 Money Supply in New Zealand experienced a decrease, falling to 407.684 billion, down from 408.3 billion in January 2024. The data, updated on March 28, 2024, indicates a slight contraction in the country's money supply. The M3 Money Supply is a key economic indicator that measures the total supply of money in an economy, including physical currency, demand deposits, and time deposits. The dip in the money supply could have implications for New Zealand's economic activity and monetary policy moving forward, highlighting the need for careful monitoring and analysis by policymakers and economists alike.