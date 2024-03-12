According to the latest data from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), small business optimism in the United States showed a slight decrease in February, dropping to 89.4 from 89.9 in January 2024. The report, updated on March 12, 2024, indicates a modest decline in the overall sentiment among small business owners. Despite the slight decrease, small business optimism remains a crucial indicator of the economic health and confidence in the business sector. Analysts will be watching closely for further developments in the coming months to assess the impact on the broader economic outlook. Stay tuned for more updates on small business sentiment and its implications on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com