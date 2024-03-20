According to recent data released on March 20, 2024, Poland experienced a stall in employment growth in February 2024. The current indicator showed no change from the previous month, holding steady at -0.2%. This marks a halt in the previous positive trend observed in January 2024, where the indicator also stood at -0.2%.The comparison, done on a Year-over-Year basis, reveals that the employment growth in February 2024 mirrored that of February 2023. While this stagnation might raise concerns, experts are closely monitoring the situation for further insights and analyzing potential factors contributing to this pause in growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com