In a recent update on the Producer Price Index (PPI) for Poland, it was reported that there was a positive change in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The current indicator of the PPI stopped at -10.1%, showing an improvement from the previous month’s indicator of -10.6% in January 2024. This data was released on 20th March 2024, indicating a slight progress in the country’s PPI.The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, which means the current indicator’s change in February 2024 is being compared to the same month a year ago. This improvement in the PPI could signify stabilizing prices for producers in Poland, potentially impacting the overall economic landscape positively. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future PPI reports to assess any continuing trends in the country’s production costs and inflation rates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com