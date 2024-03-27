Samsung is currently implementing a range of artificial intelligence (AI) features for its 100 million Galaxy users, according to an announcement made last month.The company’s recent One UI 6.1 update, initially exclusive to the Galaxy S24, will now be made available to select Samsung devices launched in 2023. These include the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, the latest Fold and Flip handsets, and the Tab S9 series.On their website, Samsung stated that these AI features will remain free until at least the end of 2025 for all supported Galaxy devices.Nevertheless, Samsung devices that support Android updates and security patches, such as the Galaxy S22 series, will not receive this new update.Samsung asserts that the proposed update will feature AI capabilities like Live Translate, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Instant Slow-mo, and generative image editing. However, the photo ambient wallpaper feature, which uses AI to alter wallpaper according to time and weather, will stay exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com